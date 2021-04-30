CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Shares of CMC Materials stock traded down $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $184.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,050. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.44.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 191,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

