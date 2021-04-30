CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLP HOLDINGS Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is the holding company for the CLP Group, which is one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. Through CLP Power Hong Kong, it operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to over 5.5 million people in its supply area. The CLP Group also invests in energy businesses outside Hong Kong. It is the largest external investor in the Chinese mainland electricity industry, and a leading international private sector power company in the Asia-Pacific region with an integrated energy business in Australia and interests in generating assets in India, Taiwan and Thailand. “

Shares of CLPHY opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. CLP has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.553 per share. This represents a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. CLP’s payout ratio is currently 252.17%.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

