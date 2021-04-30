Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of -217.66 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cloudflare by 23.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 50.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 42,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

