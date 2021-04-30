Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of -217.66 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cloudflare by 23.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 50.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 42,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.