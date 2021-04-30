Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $700.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 683 ($8.92), with a volume of 1872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 687 ($8.98).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Clipper Logistics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 620.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 558.90. The firm has a market cap of £701.09 million and a P/E ratio of 36.32.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.