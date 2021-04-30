Clean Yield Group Sells 980 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $190.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.60 and a 200 day moving average of $154.20. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $99.04 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

