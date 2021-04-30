Clean Yield Group Purchases 13,323 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods makes up 1.5% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NOMD opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $784.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.44 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

