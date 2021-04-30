CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the March 31st total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.9 days.
CHKGF stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. CK Asset has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $6.45.
About CK Asset
