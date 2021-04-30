CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the March 31st total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.9 days.

CHKGF stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. CK Asset has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

