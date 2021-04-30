Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.90 million.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $242.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $133.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.60 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $92,651.58. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $89,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,308 shares of company stock worth $4,843,879. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

