Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,648. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average is $131.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $424,968.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

