Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,648. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average is $131.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
