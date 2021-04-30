Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $767,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.96%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

