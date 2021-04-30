Citigroup Upgrades Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BKR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.97.

NYSE BKR opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

