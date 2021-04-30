Citigroup Reiterates “Focus List” Rating for Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty (NYSE:COTY)‘s stock had its “focus list” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COTY. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 126,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,531,504. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Coty’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.