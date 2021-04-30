Citigroup Raises Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $42.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -130.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $42.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 820,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,968,000 after buying an additional 97,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 244,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 136,338 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 60,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

