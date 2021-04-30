Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,375 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $73.84 on Friday. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

