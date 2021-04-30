Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Neutral

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $18.20 on Friday, hitting $189.71. 20,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,327. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.30. ResMed has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

