Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. They set a market outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $34.75 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

