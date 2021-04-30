Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $86.24, but opened at $76.00. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $72.86, with a volume of 22,840 shares changing hands.
The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%.
Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 196.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95,062 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average of $82.20.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
