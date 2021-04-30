Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $86.24, but opened at $76.00. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $72.86, with a volume of 22,840 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRUS. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 196.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95,062 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average of $82.20.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

