Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $102.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $96.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XEC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.42.

XEC stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,301. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

