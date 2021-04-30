Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cimarex Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XEC. Truist lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

NYSE:XEC opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

