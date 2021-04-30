CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WELL. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.26.

Shares of WELL stock opened at C$7.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -245.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.57. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.04 and a 1 year high of C$9.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.89.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

