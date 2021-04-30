CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$15.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.44.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN stock traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,708. The company has a market cap of C$11.07 billion and a PE ratio of 53.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.74. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.