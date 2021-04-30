CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 59,990 shares.The stock last traded at $16.13 and had previously closed at $15.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIXX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

