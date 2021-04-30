Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $47.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.91 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $2,085,867.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,904.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,982 shares of company stock worth $5,603,278 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 85,025 shares during the period.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

