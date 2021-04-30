Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 1st

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2525 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend payment by 26.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average is $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $67.64 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.