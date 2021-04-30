Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Shares of CB traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

