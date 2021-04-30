ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Gap Up to $8.32

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.60. ChromaDex shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 606 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDXC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $593.73 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.