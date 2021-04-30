China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of CGASY opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $55.12.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

