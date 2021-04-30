China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of CGASY opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $55.12.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
