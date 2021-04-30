China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CMAKY opened at $5.50 on Friday. China Minsheng Banking has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. This represents a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Others segments.

