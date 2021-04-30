China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,900 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.6 days.

Shares of JINFF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.11. 1,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. China Gold International Resources has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

