China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,900 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.6 days.
Shares of JINFF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.11. 1,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. China Gold International Resources has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $3.25.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile
