China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 23.14%.

CICHY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 38,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,588. The company has a market cap of $205.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Construction Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

