Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,705 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $15,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CDW by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in CDW by 10,701.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,415,000 after purchasing an additional 536,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $182.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $93.75 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.33 and its 200 day moving average is $145.69.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

