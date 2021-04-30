Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,086 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Qorvo worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $199.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.48.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

