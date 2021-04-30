Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,008 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.71. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.57. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,996 shares of company stock worth $2,635,185 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

