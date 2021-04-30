Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.40 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,469 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 15,962 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

