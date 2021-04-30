Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $12,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,877,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.29. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.48.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.