Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after buying an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,967,000 after buying an additional 222,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $161,351,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD opened at $110.86 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $112.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

