Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,759,000 after acquiring an additional 330,330 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cintas by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,536,000 after buying an additional 207,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cintas by 2,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after buying an additional 154,436 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $351.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $197.13 and a one year high of $369.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

