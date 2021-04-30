Chesapeake Wealth Management Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,910 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after acquiring an additional 371,849 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after buying an additional 159,192 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

