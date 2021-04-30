Chesapeake Wealth Management Takes $266,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.71.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $237.15 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $120.74 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.72 and a 200-day moving average of $207.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

