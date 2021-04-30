Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 475 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Globant were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Grupo Santander began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.89.

Globant stock opened at $233.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.77. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.