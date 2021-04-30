Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of T stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.