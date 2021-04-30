Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.11

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.11 and last traded at $76.32, with a volume of 983387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 110,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

