Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director David M. Buicko bought 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 387,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $198.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

