Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $118.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $101.27 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average is $120.96.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.12.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

