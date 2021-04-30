Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) PT Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. 432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,440. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $654.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,986 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,558,000. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 386,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 220,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

