Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $9.14 on Friday, reaching $679.11. 44,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,283. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $485.01 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $631.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.92.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.20). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.39.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

