CGI (NYSE:GIB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GIB traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $88.86. The company had a trading volume of 228,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $89.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

