CGI (NYSE:GIB) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $121.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CGI traded as high as $89.24 and last traded at $88.86, with a volume of 1291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.82.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

