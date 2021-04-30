CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New $121.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of GIB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,776. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after acquiring an additional 439,388 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after acquiring an additional 241,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $205,000,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,954,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

