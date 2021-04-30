CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New $121.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.91.
Shares of GIB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,776. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after acquiring an additional 439,388 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after acquiring an additional 241,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $205,000,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,954,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
