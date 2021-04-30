Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

CCS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $73.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,844. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $75.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter worth $322,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.